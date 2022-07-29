Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $352.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.41. The company has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

