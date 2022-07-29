Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Oppenheimer has a “Maintains” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

WMT stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

