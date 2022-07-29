Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Q2 worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

