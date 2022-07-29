Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Q2 worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Q2
In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Q2 Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $105.56.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Q2 Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
