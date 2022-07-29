Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,927.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,046.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 3,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

