Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

