Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.18 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.