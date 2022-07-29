QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,880,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after buying an additional 236,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 164,510 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

