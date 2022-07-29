Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Set at C$1.20 by Cormark

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.20 price objective by equities researchers at Cormark in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

QUIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$228.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.54.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

