Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

