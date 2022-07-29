Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given “Assumes” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their assumes rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.03% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

