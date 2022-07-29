Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Insider Activity

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.