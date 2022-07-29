Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.12.

RRC opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

