RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 47.7% in July

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

