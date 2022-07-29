Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP)

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MDP stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.75.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
