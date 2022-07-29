Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP)

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDP stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.75.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

