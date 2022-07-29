Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.