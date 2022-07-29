RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,825,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,825,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $784,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $122,200 and sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

