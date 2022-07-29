RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
