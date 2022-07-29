Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

