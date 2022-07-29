Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK):

7/25/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $85.00.

6/22/2022 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

6/9/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $111.38.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

