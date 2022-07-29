Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.48).

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,580 ($79.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,800 ($81.93). The company has a market cap of £47.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,221.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,114.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.87), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($577,452.80).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

