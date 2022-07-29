Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.52

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.52 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.42). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 120.25 ($1.45), with a volume of 582,595 shares trading hands.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market cap of £186.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,004.17.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redcentric Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($56,234.80). In related news, insider Nick Bate purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($59,759.04). Also, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($56,234.80).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

