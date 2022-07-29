Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,769 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.36) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.87) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.90).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,411 ($29.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £46.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3,156.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81).

Relx Cuts Dividend

About Relx

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.