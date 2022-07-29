Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,769 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.36) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.87) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.90).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,411 ($29.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £46.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3,156.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81).

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.