Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 28.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RELX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,727.50.

Relx stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

