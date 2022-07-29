Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Energy Transfer LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ET opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

