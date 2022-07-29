Research Analysts Set Expectations for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FormFactor Price Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on FORM. Citigroup cut their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King upped their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 164.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

