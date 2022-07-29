Reviewing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brinker International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 1 9 9 0 2.42 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $41.34, suggesting a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

This table compares Brinker International and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.35 $131.60 million $3.27 8.21 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.02% -53.59% 7.13% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.48, suggesting that its share price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brinker International beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About California Beach Restaurants

(Get Rating)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.