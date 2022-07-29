Reviewing Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06% Carlyle Secured Lending 87.20% 10.38% 4.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Carlyle Secured Lending’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.85 -$46.14 million $1.13 73.80 Carlyle Secured Lending $171.24 million 4.15 $160.35 million $2.63 5.15

Carlyle Secured Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

