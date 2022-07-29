Reviewing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.59%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CrowdGather.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.30 $78.11 million $1.64 5.80 CrowdGather N/A N/A -$1.25 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

