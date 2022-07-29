Reviewing Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Udemy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -14.78% -15.65% -5.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Udemy and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 99.81%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

66.7% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Udemy and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.23 -$80.03 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.54 -$5.28 million ($0.18) -8.61

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 21 training centers in 20 cities in China. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.