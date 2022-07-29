Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, an increase of 2,332.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPHW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.