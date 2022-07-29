Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.72.

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

