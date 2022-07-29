Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $27.04

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $26.34. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $541.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 387.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,974.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 293.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

