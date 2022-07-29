Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 4,300 at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,325.38 ($64.16).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,914 ($59.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.74. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,196.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,503.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

