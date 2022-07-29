Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($72.29) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,340.77 ($64.35).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.1 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,939 ($59.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £80.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.57. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,196.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,503.45.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

