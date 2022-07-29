Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.88 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,053.33.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

