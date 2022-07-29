Robert E. Dean Sells 4,826 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Bank by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in National Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

