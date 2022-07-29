Robert Half International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

