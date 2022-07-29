Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $349.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.