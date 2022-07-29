Rotala’s (ROL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Rotala Stock Performance
LON ROL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a PE ratio of 315.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Rotala has a 1-year low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.96 ($0.43).
Rotala Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Rotala Company Profile
Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.