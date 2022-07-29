Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.33) to GBX 5,040 ($60.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,146.43 ($49.96).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE opened at GBX 3,912.50 ($47.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,609.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,708.76. The firm has a market cap of £89.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,005.38. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.
Diageo Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Diageo
In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($9,983.06). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
