Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €35.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 8th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.50 ($28.06) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($42.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

