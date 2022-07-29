Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 550

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

LRE opened at GBX 443.80 ($5.35) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -20.93. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27).

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

