Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €16.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.27) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -1,700.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

