Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $362.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.61) to GBX 360 ($4.34) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 480 ($5.78) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 410 ($4.94) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

ROYMY stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.