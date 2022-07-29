S. Catherine Longley Acquires 500 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) Director S. Catherine Longley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,963.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 159.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Camden National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 8.1% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

