S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Numis Securities from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.71) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 719.17 ($8.66).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £696.22 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($10.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.86.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($59,757.83).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

