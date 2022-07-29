Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

