Saga Communications (SGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%.
Shares of SGA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $27.49.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
