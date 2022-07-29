Saga Communications (SGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $27.49.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More

