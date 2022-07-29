Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.64 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
