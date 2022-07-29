Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,735.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

