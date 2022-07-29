Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 235

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $186.80 on Monday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $169.40 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

